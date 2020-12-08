CUMBERLAND — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Federal Correctional Institution at Cumberland expanded to 200 inmates and 11 staff Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Mass testing has begun at the medium-security prison located in the Mexico Farms area off state Route 51. The prison houses 942 inmates and another 144 are at the FCI-Cumberland prison camp.
Temperature checks and assessments for COVID-19 symptoms are continuing in an effort to decrease spread of the disease.
“While a number of inmates are testing positive for COVID-19, the majority of these inmates are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms,” according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Bureau of Prisons.
Inmates who test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms are placed in medical isolation until being considered recovered by medical staff, which is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Areas of the prison have been set aside for medical isolation and quarantine. Inmates are treated at the facility unless medical staff determine they require hospitalization. Medical staff are on call 24 hours a day.
FCI-Cumberland is also reportedly communicating with the Allegany County Health Department to ensure CDC guidance is closely followed.
"Mass testing of the inmate population at FCI Cumberland may increase the number of COVID-19 positive cases reflected on the Bureau of Prisons' public website, as well as create an upsurge in positive cases for Allegany County," according to the news release.
The news release also stated that the prison has ample supply of personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves.
Cloth face coverings are mandated and have been issued to staff and inmates.
Inmates and staff have reportedly been instructed on CDC guidelines for hand washing, coughing and sneezing in a sleeve or tissue and in not having physical contact. Instructions have been provided on cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
Information has also been provided to assist the staff and inmates with self-reporting of COVID-19 symptoms.
Daily updates and information on COVID-19 operations may be found at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.
Additional information may be found at www.bop.gov.
