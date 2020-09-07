'Voice taken away': Vigil set for missing Hoggle children

CUMBERLAND — Nearly six years have passed since Catherine Hoggle told police her two missing children were alive and safe, but wouldn’t provide their location.
Hoggle, the last known person to see Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2, alive, was arrested in September 2014 and indicted three years later on murder charges.
She has never provided the location of her children, has repeatedly been found mentally unfit to stand trial, and lives at the maximum security Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup.
Today, her children’s father, Troy Turner, continues to fight for the toddlers to have a voice in a court system he says shields their killer.
“The fact that my kids have zero rights and Catherine is so protected … is just shameful,” he said. “It’s about the murder of my children.”
Turner, who lives in Montgomery County, was born in Cumberland where he has relatives in the area.
Hoggle’s murder case is currently stayed in the courts as she appeals a judge’s decision to not dismiss charges against her.
The appeals case is set to be heard in February.
Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil will be held for Sarah and Jacob at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Germantown. Details are on the “Justice For Sarah and Jacob” Facebook page.
The event will give the children “a voice that was taken away from them,” Turner said.
“We continue to miss them more and more,” he said. “I’m always hopeful that we’ll find answers.”
A GoFundMe account has also been started to help fund the continued search for the children.
“They deserve to come home no matter what happened,” Turner said and added that Montgomery County police “have been working very hard (to find answers) and have not given up.”
