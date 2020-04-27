CUMBERLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected every aspect of daily living, including the operations of volunteer first responders in Allegany and Garrett counties.
“These are different and challenging times,” Jonathan Dayton, who serves as the vice president of the Allegany-Garrett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, said.
From morale and fundraising to recruitment and retention of volunteers, fire departments have felt the negative impact of the pandemic from all angles.
“Morale has been down. And I have to be honest, it has been down some for me, too,” said Dayton, a firefighter/emergency medical technician who runs calls with the Potomac Volunteer Fire Department in Westernport and the Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Department, east of Cumberland.
“The first few weeks were not bad, but now cabin fever has begun to set in,” Dayton said. “You can’t go to the firehouse for meetings, for social gatherings and for the camaraderie. I have not seen some of our older members for over a month.”
Nearly all the volunteer fire departments in Allegany and Garrett counties have canceled their regular meetings. Dayton said the president, vice president and treasurer still meet by telephone or televideo conferences, mostly to collaborate on paying the bills. But monthly meetings of the association have been put on hold until further notice.
Dayton said recent parades in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish program and the Easter holiday provided a slight lift.
“But there are only so many events that we can do,” he said.
Officials report that fire departments and rescue squads are reporting a decrease in calls in recent weeks — due in part to governmental stay-at-home restrictions that have reduced vehicular traffic and prohibited routine community gatherings and activities.
But fire departments’ operating expenses have not dropped correspondingly. Reduced expenditures for fuel for fire apparatuses and electricity at fire stations have been offset by increased purchases of personal protection and other equipment required for the safety of its members and the public.
Decreased revenue
Some revenue streams have also dried up. Fundraising activities such as weekly bingo games and cash bashes have been canceled at various fire departments.
Annual cash bash events staged jointly by Potomac and Bloomington fire departments in May has been postponed. In Mineral County, West Virginia, cash bash fundraisers were canceled after West Virginia canceled licenses for bingo and raffles. The events generate several thousand dollars every year for the sponsoring fire companies.
At the same time, fire departments have opted to delay sending annual donation letters to residents of the communities they serve due to financial pressures imposed by stay-at-home orders.
Revenue flowing from the Rocky Gap Local Impact Fund totaled $2.5 million last year with more than a million of that going to the fire departments and rescue squads.
However, an executive order of March 15 by Gov. Larry Hogan shut down all Maryland casinos.
“Paper gaming money that comes to volunteer fire departments in Allegany County may be hard to come by in the future,” Dayton said.
Dayton fears some of the departments may not survive due to the sudden financial woes.
“Some may not have the savings to continue to operate,” he said. “Also, departments who have recently purchased apparatus via loans may not have the ability to pay them with the loss in fundraising revenue.”
A new fire engine may cost a half-million dollars and a new ladder truck more than twice that amount. The typical cost of a new ambulance is a quarter-million dollars, officials said.
Another concern is recruitment and retention of members — an ever-present challenge long before the arrival of the new coronavirus.
“This struggle has only become harder with COVID-19,” Dayton said.
But Dayton knows the dedication and determination of his fellow first-responders who are not strangers to challenging times of adversity.
“I want to assure the citizens that volunteer fire and rescue squads are still there to help you in your time of need,” he said.
Chicken dinners continue
In nearby Somerset County, Pennsylvania, the Wellersburg Volunteer Fire Department has made “moderate changes” due to the impact of COVID-19.
“One change the public would notice is with our weekly chicken fry that is still operational Saturdays from 2 to 8 p.m., and that it’s carryout only,” Chief Jamie Holbrook said.
The barbecued chicken orders are available only by carryout — in compliance with the Pennsylvania state health agency and social distancing guidelines. Staff working the events wear masks and patrons are urged to maintain a distance of 6 feet.
“I would like to personally thank the staff and customers that are coming in week after week. Thankfully and with much appreciation the community in the surrounding area has been making our chicken fry the strongest it has ever been and we increase our chicken order so we could keep up with the demand,” Holbrook said.
The fire department postponed its cash-bash fundraiser set for May 2. It has been rescheduled for July 11 with tickets available from members or at the fire hall.
The chief also said COVID-19 has affected dispatching of Wellersburg firefighters.
“For fire and vehicle accidents it’s business as usual and normal alerting. On the emergency medical services side of the spectrum, since we are a quick response service, Wellersburg will only be dispatched on life-threatening calls determined by the information taken by the 911 center,” Holbrook said.
Discussion with county and state officials led to the adjustment “to limit possible exposure to a possible patient with COVID-19.”
“However if a patient is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and having a life-threatening event such as breathing difficulties or a cardiac event we will be alerted at that time and respond in with the ambulance,” he said.
Sharing supplies
In Ellerslie, the volunteer fire department has taken several steps to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, according to Assistant Chief Austin Christner.
“We are working with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services to ensure that our first responders have the appropriate equipment if needed to respond. We have also taken the steps to work with the DES to ensure that members have N95 masks and other protective gear that is specifically fitted for themselves during this pandemic,” Christner said.
In addition, any overstock of personal protection equipment in the Ellerslie department is being shared with allied companies.
“We have also been working with the leadership at several different fire departments around the area to assist them with providing supplies that we had overstock of which is beneficial during this time as many EMS suppliers are becoming overwhelmed with supply requests,” he said.
Like so many other volunteer departments, Ellerslie has canceled scheduled events such as its cash bash and monthly chicken wings dinners. A carryout-only wing dinner is scheduled for May 2.
“I personally encourage members of the community to still contribute to these departments, if possible, as we still have the same bills as we would in a normal month,” Christner said.
