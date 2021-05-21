CUMBERLAND — Across Cumberland on Friday morning, neon-shirted volunteers got together to sling dirt for a good cause.
Hundreds of volunteers assembled for Day of Caring and Sharing at different sites to spend the morning working in groups on projects meant to spruce up the city. Ed Mullaney of Let’s Beautify Cumberland! — one of the day’s organizers along with County United Way and the city of Cumberland — said that while as many as 700 people had turned out in previous years, this year about 300 volunteers signed up to complete more than 30 beautification projects.
At Veterans Park, volunteers from the county’s Department of Social Services, Cumberland city government and Grow West spent the morning working on filling more than 110 planters that will be placed across the city. Mullaney said it seemed that folks were grateful for the chance to spend the day giving back, as well as eager to seize the opportunity to get back together in groups after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of many events last year.
“We all benefit by working together,” Mullaney said. “I know that there’s people working on projects not even on the list. People take this day and their own initiative to do work they want in their neighborhoods.”
Mullaney said he hopes next year, which will be the 25th year for the initiative, there is a more robust turnout.
Two longtime volunteers, Charles Baker and Dave Roche, said that Mullaney recruited them for the initial events, and they’ve been happy to take part ever since. Both men volunteer regularly with LBC! and the Cumberland Garden Club.
Baker said he was Mullaney’s neighbor on Fayette Street when he first began, and still participates annually despite having moved a few years ago to the Hyndman, Pennsylvania, area. He recalled teaching a group of students from Calvary Christian Academy in the inaugural Day of Caring and Sharing how to attractively arrange the flowers within the planters.
It’s good to have a mix of “thrillers, fillers and spillers,” Baker recalled teaching the kids at the time, noting folks on Friday were working on a lot of “spiller” arrangements, plants with long appendages like sweet potato vines that sweep over the sides of their containers.
“I just enjoy doing it. (Mullaney) does so much work for the city,” Baker said. “I mean, look at all these parks. .... He does it all the time, and the least we can do is help plant.”
Roche does much of the planting at Riverside Park, where George Washington’s former cabin is located.
“I just love doing the planting,” Roche said, noting he’d been working at the park earlier in the week as well. “I just enjoy it. I’m retired, and it gives me something to do.”
‘Taking care of what’s already there’
A little more than a mile away on Pine Avenue, volunteers from the Allegany County NAACP and UPMC Western Maryland chipped away at restoring the park’s community gardens.
Silvio McIntosh, the local NAACP’s environmental justice chair, said the day’s work was part of the group’s broader effort to restore the park, which had fallen into disuse. The group received keys to the site about two weeks ago, McIntosh said, and have been working since to clean it up. He credited branch president Tifani Fisher with the idea for both the larger work and the day’s tasks.
Friday morning, McIntosh and the other volunteers were hard at work clearing weeds from the existing garden beds, located at both ends of the park. McIntosh spent time using a scythe to clear the tall grass that had grown toward the lower end of the park with the beds located on the ground.
While previously working on clearing the site, McIntosh said, they were pleased to find “a bunch of mulberry saplings” growing nearby that he cut and transplanted. He pointed to a larger mulberry nearby, and surmised that the seeds must have found their way to the soil and grown unaided.
“An easy way to start getting berries in a few years is just taking care of what’s already there,” McIntosh said.
They hope to eventually convert the back half of one of the community garden areas into a “food forest,” McIntosh said, with a range of fruit-bearing trees and other fruits and vegetables.
All the produce grown, McIntosh said, will be shared with local Black churches and communities. They also hope to attract “more BIPOC farmers in the area” interested in their own plots in the garden.
“Spaces like this, they’re a center of community,” McIntosh said.
“When they’re neglected, the kids don’t have that cool spot to hang out,” he said. “Teenagers don’t have a place to gather and play basketball. Adults and kids aren’t interacting with the gardens, but when you have this space, it opens up so many possibilities.”
Heather Miltenberger, the grants liaison at UPMC Western Maryland, said she was attracted to volunteering for the project because of the hospital’s efforts to bring more community gardens to the area.
“We’re trying to help as much as we can,” Miltenberger said. “And it’s nice to get outside for the day instead of sitting at a desk.”
