CUMBERLAND — In addition to statewide races for Maryland governor, comptroller and attorney general, Tuesday's primary election will narrow the fields in several local contests.
Polling locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Races for Allegany County clerk of the Circuit Court, register of wills, sheriff, state's attorney and Cumberland mayor all feature candidates who are running unopposed.
All three Allegany County Board of Commissioners seats are on the ballot. Candidates include Republican incumbents Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale, as well as William Atkinson, Jonathan Dayton, Todd Logsdon and David Robinson. The top four candidates will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Anthony M. Joseph, the lone Democratic candidate, will also advance to the general election.
Three nonpartisan Allegany County Board of Education seats are on the ballot and candidates include incumbents David Bohn and Robert Farrell and challengers Janet Heavner, Lori Lepley, Keesha McClellan, Meggin Miller and Linda Widmyer. The top six vote getters advance to the general election.
Candidates for Allegany County Judge of the Orphan's Court include incumbents Ed Crossland and Craig Alexander as well as Penny Walker and Mark Widmyer. The top three vote getters advance to the general election.
Two seats are up for grabs on Cumberland's City Council. The race features incumbents Rock Cioni and Joe George facing challenges from Brett Bean, Mary Conlon, James Furstenberg, Angela McCuan and William Patch. The top four finishers will move on to the general election.
Voters will also have a part in nominating a Republican for District 1 State Senate. The race features Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade and Del. Mike McKay, who are seeking to succeed Sen. George Edwards, who is retiring. Democrat Michael Dreisbach is running unopposed and will automatically advance to the general election. District 1 consists of Allegany and Garrett counties and Washington County west of Hagerstown.
Four Republicans are on the ballot to succeed Del. Wendell Beitzel in state House District 1A, including Jim Hinebaugh, Tim Thomas, Kenneth Sisk and Andy Adams. Robert Spear is the sole Democratic Candidate District 1A covers Garrett County and western Allegany County.
Republican Jason Buckel of Cumberland is running unopposed in District 1B, which includes LaVale, Frostburg and portions of Cumberland. Washington County residents Terry Baker (Republican) and Carrie Hinton (Democrat) are the lone candidates in District 1C, a seat currently held by McKay. That district is made up of eastern Allegany County and a portion of Washington County. The boundary there is just east of Williamsport.
Six Republicans and three Democrats are attempting to unseat incumbent Democrat David Trone in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.
The district includes all of Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties and parts of Montgomery County.
Republican candidates include Colt M. Black, Matthew Foldi, Jonathan Jenkins, Neil C. Parrott, Robert Poissonnier and Mariela Roca. Democrat candidates are George Gluck, Ben Smilowitz, and Heba Machado Zayas.
"I think that we will be looking at a low turnout for the primary election," said Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator. "My guess would be around 25%."
Results from close races may not come until days after the election. According to Maryland law, counting of mail-in or absentee ballots can't begin until the Thursday after the election.
In Allegany County, 3,953 ballots were sent out, and 1,826 had been returned by Wednesday, Loibel said.
The final mail-in ballot canvass will take place July 29.
