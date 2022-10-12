CUMBERLAND, Md. — Voters should choose individuals and “not a voting block” to fill the three open seats on the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education, Debra Frank said.
Frank, a BOE member who did not seek reelection, during Tuesday’s meeting urged voters to read individual candidate platforms.
“Make sure that the information there is factual,” she said.
“I see a lot of critical race theory comments and I can assure you, being on this board and having access to (the Maryland State Department of Education) curriculum standards, critical race theory is not in (the) Allegany County Public School system,” Frank said. “It’s not on the horizon. It’s not looming. I fear that that’s one of the scare tactics that’s being used for some of the voters.”
Additionally, if a candidate “singles out the most fragile and marginalized of our students, I would urge you to think twice about whether that person would actually be working for the good of the students,” she said.
The school board election is “critically important,” Frank said.
In other ACPS news:
- One person spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and said he is the parent of a student who was told by a school bus driver, as a disciplinary matter, to clean chewed gum from beneath the bus seats. Board President Crystal Bender stopped the speaker. “I’m sorry. Taking guidance from our attorney we actually need to probably interrupt you,” she said and referred the matter to the ACPS superintendent and head of transportation.
- Eric VanSlyke, supervisor of secondary science and STEM, provided the school board an update on the environmental literacy and middle school outdoor program update.
- Oct. 17-21 was acknowledged as School Bus Safety Week. Board member Tammy Fraley presented a proclamation to Homer “HB” Martz, supervisor of transportation.
- Trina Simpson, supervisor of assessments and accountability, reported on testing and accountability.
- The school board agreed to move next month’s meeting, as well as an executive session, to Nov. 15 due to Election Day the previous Tuesday.
