CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia elementary and middle school students will return to the classroom on Jan. 19, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
Citing low infection rates in schools, Justice said high school students in counties that are not in “red” status on the state’s color-coded map will also resume in-person instruction on that date. The governor also said the winter sports season would be pushed back to March 1.
Virtual learning is “absolutely not working nearly like what in-school learning is all about,” he said, adding that a third of the state’s pupils are failing at least one core class.
“What are you going to do about all those that are just falling through the cracks everywhere? It’s really sad,” Justice said.
Justice said COVID-19 vaccines will be offered in the coming weeks to school staffers older than 50, and then to those who are younger.
The state Department of Education announced some tweaks to the school re-entry system in light of Justice’s announcement in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
Families may keep their children enrolled in virtual learning if they wish, per the release.
“The revisions mean the WVDE’s Saturday Education Map will no longer be published and, instead, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Map will guide high school in-person instruction,” the release states.
“The research shows it is safe to restore the in-person learning model for parents that chose this option for the children,” said state Superintendent W. Clayton Burch in the release. “We simply have to get our students back in school, in-person. ... I fully support this decision because we know that heightened transmission rates experienced in communities are not reflected within the schools because of the mitigations in place.”
COVID-19 cases appear to be trending down in Mineral County of late, after more than two months of consistently spiking numbers and scores of deaths. However, county health officials haven’t posted updated figures to social media since Dec. 22, and announced Sunday the cancellation of free testing that was scheduled for this week.
At least three Mineral County Health Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Per DHHR data posted Wednesday morning, Mineral County has had 1,914 cases of COVID-19 to date, and 62 deaths. The seven-day rolling average infection rate was 36.16 per 100,000 and percent positivity 6.61%.
Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Wednesday afternoon that he found out about the Jan. 19 reopening date the same time as the general public.
“We will plan accordingly and continue to keep safety as our #1 goal,” he said via email.
