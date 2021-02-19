KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars and retailers statewide Friday, and said he would sign an executive order stating many students should return to the classroom full time.
The Republican governor said the maximum crowd size limits in place for restaurants and stores across the state will be increased. Restaurants and bars can allow 75% of seating capacity as long as social distancing is possible, and Justice doubled the maximum capacity per square foot in grocery stores and other retailers.
The size limit for in-person gatherings was increased from 25 to 75 people.
Justice said that he would ultimately place the decision regarding in-person instruction in the hands of the state’s Board of Education, but wants students in kindergarten through eighth grade to resume full-time, in-person learning.
By next week, Justice said, all state educators older than 50 who requested a COVID-19 vaccine will have received the full course.
The state Board of Education is scheduled to meet in special session Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Discussion of in-person instruction options is listed among the agenda items.
In making his announcement, Justice noted that COVID-19 case numbers and virus-related deaths have been declining statewide for weeks.
Mineral County has seen similar declines.
On Wednesday, the county health department reported no new cases in an update posted to social media. Since Monday, the health department has reported seven new cases, and active cases dropped from 125 to 108 as of Friday. The county has seen at least 2,420 cases.
As of Friday morning’s update to the state Department of Health and Human Resources map, Mineral County was green, having reentered that status for the first time in months earlier in the week. The county’s infection rate was 6.38 per 100,000 and positivity rate was 1.99%. Those are the best daily statistics in the four-county region of Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy and Grant.
Still, Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft and members of the county Board of Education during a meeting on Tuesday felt it is in the best interest of both students and faculty to continue acting with an abundance of caution.
The school system reported a classroom outbreak Monday at Keyser Primary School that by Wednesday had already been deemed inactive. That was the school system’s first outbreak since resuming in-person instruction on a part-time basis last month, Ravenscroft said.
The numbers that the county has seen lately, Ravenscroft said, “is exactly where we want the community. Our community has been doing much better.”
As a parent of school-age children, board Vice President Mary Jane Baniak said she understands the wish for kids to return quickly to the classroom, both from the child and parents’ sides. Still, she said, “patience and understanding with our ever-changing schedule and ever-changing situation” are key as they work toward fully reopening safely.
“I say this all the time: The only thing you can control sometimes is how you respond in certain situations,” Baniak said. “It’s just responding to it in a positive way and knowing that we have plans to address our education shortfalls in the summer. I know it’s never going to be ideal for anyone, but we have to put the safety of our staff and our students first.”
County students have been out of the classroom for much of the week, as snow and ice have necessitated fully virtual instruction.
Ravenscroft also updated the board on how many school system employees are still waiting for a vaccine. Between both regular and contract employees, he said, about 230 to 240 people have yet to receive their first dose.
The superintendent credited school safety supervisor John Wilson, the school system’s nurses, the county health department and all the others who have worked hard to distribute shots to school personnel.
“If you give them the vaccine, they’ll get in the arms, and they’ll do it quick and efficiently,” Ravenscroft said of the health department. “And we’ve had great success. Our nurses have been great, Mr. Wilson, volunteering to help in any way that we can to get those things taken care of. Just setting up those appointments is one of the most time-consuming parts, calling hundreds of people and saying you’re at 12 or 2:15, or whenever it might be.”
As of Friday morning, per state data, 3,842 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Mineral County and at least 14.3% of the county’s nearly 27,000 residents have received at least a first dose.
