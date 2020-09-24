W.Va. man arrested after allegedly making threats during argument

SWANTON — A West Virginia man was arrested Thursday after allegedly pointing a handgun at another person during an argument on O'Brien Road in Swanton.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office said Robby Wayne Wiles, 33, of Tunnelton, punched the victim before threatening to "blow off his head."
Police reportedly seized a 9 mm handgun when Wiles was arrested during a traffic stop in the Loch Lynn area. He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use during a violent crime and other handgun charges.
Wiles was being held in the Garrett County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
