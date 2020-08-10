W.Va.'s McKinley sponsors bill to preserve local newspapers

CUMBERLAND — A recently-introduced bill in Congress aims to protect local newspapers through a series of tax credits aimed at spurring advertising revenue and supporting journalists.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which was introduced in the House of Representatives by a bipartisan group in July, would offer three specific tax credits if passed — one for those who subscribe to their local paper, a five-year refundable credit for publishers to help them hire and retain journalists and a credit for small- and medium-sized businesses that choose to advertise in local publications.
U.S. Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) is a member of the group that introduced the bill.
“Local newspapers and journalists are vital to the public, especially within our rural communities in West Virginia,” McKinley said in a recent press release about the bill’s introduction. “These publications are the lifeblood of small towns, providing readers with coverage they can’t get anywhere else. They also play an important role in the local economy.”
McKinley said Thursday that the goal of the legislation is to incentivize the areas where newspapers get their revenue, subscribers and advertising.
“By providing tax credits for readers and local businesses we can address both these areas,” he said via email. “The credits will encourage readers to subscribe to local publications, help those publications retain and compensate journalists, and help boost advertising revenue from local businesses. All of this is aimed to stabilize an industry that has been struggling — not only since the pandemic hit but in the past decades.”
Rebecca Snyder, the executive director of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, said the bill is a much-welcome show of support from national leadership, “and those provisions are really critical to the news media industry.”
Speaking in terms of the region her organization serves, Snyder said, “our members really are hurting. (COVID-19) has really decimated advertising, for some of our members by up to 75% year over year. It’s crazy shocking.” However, she added, newspapers and businesses all over are struggling.
Those numbers, Snyder said, are indicative of a problem in the broader business community and not just the local news industry. As COVID-19 has gravely affected the bottom line for many businesses, she explained, it’s created problems all around.
Things have slowly started to rebound as the pandemic has progressed, Snyder noted, but not by leaps and bounds. April was especially tough for MDDC members, she said, which reported on average that they’d run 25% of the amount of advertisements as they had at the same point in 2019.
“Certainly no one is back at full strength, and newspapers were operating at razor-thin margins to begin with,” Snyder said. “This is something with so much uncertainty around it that consumers aren’t willing to go out and frequent businesses, businesses aren’t sure what they should or could do and maybe don’t have the cash to advertise as well, and so it’s this difficult cycle around.”
While subscribers are also vital, advertising, she said, is primarily how newspapers pay their bills.
Snyder noted the harsh effect the loss of local news can have on a community. She referred to a 2018 study that reportedly found when a community loses its newspaper, the incidence of corruption in local government increases while the locality’s bond rating decreases.
“That’s a very tangible effect of no one watching anymore,” Snyder said. “There’s also the unquantifiable, intangible effect of lessening community bonds. Research shows that there’s correlation — not necessarily causation — between more civic engagement, stronger community ties, and better opinions of the community, because people who read local newspapers tend to view their community more favorably.”
That gap can’t easily be filled, either, Snyder said, as many other platforms people rely on for information draw their own from local newspapers. What information they can receive directly from government organizations and businesses is often filtered as well, she noted.
“People are not going to get that information” should their local paper go away, Snyder said. “Nextdoor, Patch, Facebook, no one is replacing that communication. ... If you really care about what’s in your community, your local newspaper is the catchall. Online is not a substitute. It’s just a platform.”
Snyder said one of the biggest threats facing local news is the narrowing amount of ownership.
“The ownership groups are getting larger,” Snyder said. “I think Gannett now owns 200 daily newspapers across the U.S. It blows me away. When you see all those revenue numbers roll up the top you think ‘Wow, that’s so much money,’ but then … it’s a fat top line and starving little papers at the bottom.”
Snyder pointed out that many local newspapers were unable to benefit from the recent Paycheck Protection Act because of the number of employees their owners employ nationally. Size limits on companies, she said, stopped many newspapers from being able to benefit from the financial support the bill would have otherwise afforded them.
Many papers in Maryland, she noted, fit this description.
The Local News Sustainability Act does not appear to include any such stipulations. The bill defines local newspapers as any print or digital publication with “at least 51 percent of the readers of such publication (including both print and digital versions) reside in— ‘‘a single State or a single possession of the United States, or ‘‘a single area with a 200-mile radius.”
A tax credit for a subscriber, she said, “maybe is not a game-changer” for an individual who may already be cash-strapped. As some states and localities weigh imposing taxes on advertising, which is “diametrically opposed to the idea of a tax credit,” Snyder said that could also have an impact.
“I think it’s much more compelling for businesses to get a tax credit on their advertising that they do in local mediums,” Snyder said. “The local municipalities and states are looking at ‘OK, how can we get more money?’ while the federal bill is saying ‘How can we give a tax credit here?’ I definitely welcome it. I think it’s a great idea, but I would hate to see it undone by locals who want to tax that advertising.”
