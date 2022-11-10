KEYSER, W.Va. — All four proposed amendments to West Virginia’s constitution were rejected by voters Tuesday.
The amendments covered issues ranging from tax reform and the incorporation of churches to the state Legislature’s authority over its own impeachment proceedings and state Board of Education policies.
The most controversial of the four proposed amendments was Amendment 2, titled the Property Tax Modernization Amendment. That measure would have granted the Legislature ability to amend the constitution to abolish the state’s personal vehicle property tax, as well as property taxes on business equipment and inventory.
While lawmakers touted the tax cuts as beneficial for residents and counties alike, many local officials voiced concern about its potential to impact their ability to adequately fund schools, fire and emergency services, parks and recreation and other resources. Gov. Jim Justice also campaigned against it. It was defeated 65% to 35% statewide.
Amendment 1, which would have granted the Legislature sole authority over its impeachment proceedings and make them exempt from judicial review, received roughly 58% of ballots in opposition and 42% in support.
Amendment 3 asked voters to vote for or against the incorporation of churches and religious denominations, and was defeated by the slightest margin of all four proposals — almost 55% to 45%.
Amendment 4 asked voters to vote for or against giving the Legislature final approval and review over state Board of Education policies, and nearly 58% of voters opposed it statewide, while 42% voted in support.
‘A big win’
Amendment 2’s defeat, Mineral County Firefighters Association President Chad Lindsay said, “is a big burden off our shoulders.”
The cuts the amendment proposed stood to remove roughly $20,000 apiece from Mineral County’s 11 fire departments, he said.
Lindsay credited West Virginia voters for looking past “the surface level” of promised tax cuts, and for thinking long term.
“That was the selling point to get it passed, and it still didn’t work,” he said.
“The main thing is in the times that we live in now, it just goes to show that the citizens of West Virginia are looking out for their best interest — not only through the fire and EMS world or first responders, but in general,” Lindsay said. “Them shooting these amendments down proves that they’re looking to the future, to our kids and everything by maintaining our levy for our schools, our fire departments, our emergency services. This is a big win for our citizens as a whole.”
Mineral County Commissioner Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter said that while he supports tax reform for West Virginians, he wants a more prudent approach than the one the Legislature proposed.
Because the amendment didn’t pass, Lechliter said, it cannot come up for consideration for two years.
“I think it will help them go back to square one if the Legislature wants to do something,” Lechliter said. “If they have a new plan, I think it will allow them to plan it out first without having an open-ended type of amendment.
“I think it’s a good thing, so they can have a good, clear proposal in the future,” Lechliter said.
Candidate races
Most of Mineral County’s local races were unopposed. County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz and Circuit Clerk Krista Dixon, both incumbent Republicans, had no challengers. Republican Charles “Dutch” Staggs also didn’t have a Democratic challenger to replace Lechliter on the Commission.
In the race for the state Senate’s 14th District seat, Jay Taylor of Grafton defeated Amanda Jo Pitzer of Thornton 76% to 24%.
Incumbent Republican Del. Gary Howell won nearly 70% of the vote to Democrat Dave Boden’s 30% for the 87th District. Republican Rick Hillenbrand was unopposed in the 88th District.
