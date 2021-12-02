FROSTBURG — A West Virginia woman remained jailed Thursday on drug distribution and felony firearm charges stemming from a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 68 near Frostburg, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Brittany Claire Guthrie, 28, of Mannington was arrested after deputies allegedly recovered $8,000 in currency, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded handgun that were allegedly in her possession.
Guthrie was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substances, felony possession of a firearm in commission of a crime and related charges in addition to being issued numerous traffic citations, including operating a vehicle without a driver's license.
She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing Dec. 30 in district court, according to court records.
Police said Guthrie was determined to be prohibited from possessing a firearm during the 11:45 a.m. traffic stop in connection with a fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania.
