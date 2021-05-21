CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled four COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local fire departments.

Each clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. Individuals can also receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, but need to bring their vaccination cards.

The clinics will be held:

• May 25, Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department.

• May 27, Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department.

• June 1, Goodwill Fire Company armory.

• June 3, Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department.

