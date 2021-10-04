CUMBERLAND — A Pennsylvania man remained jailed without bond Monday after he was arrested on drunken driving and drug distribution charges in addition to a fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania, according to Cumberland Police.
Kyle Andrew Merkel, 31, of Hyndman, was arrested after he failed sobriety tests during the traffic stop Sunday at an unspecified location in the city.
A district court commissioner ordered Merkel jailed without bond, pending extradition proceedings and his next court appearance.
Police said Merkel was charged with drug distribution charges after a controlled dangerous substance was allegedly found in his possession. The CDS was packaged to indicate the intent to distribute, police said.
In addition, he was cited for driving under the influence and related traffic offenses, police said.
