CUMBERLAND — Washington Middle School students were busy this week learning the meaning of expressing gratitude.
Sixth grade students in teacher Amanda Deal’s math class prepared four large planters of flowers and gave them to a neighbor of the school Friday who recently lost her husband to COVID-19.
The students raised the money used to purchase the flowers and presented them to Martha Beeghly and placed them on her patio.
“It’s wonderful,” said Beeghly. “It touches my heart to think these kids would do something like this. I never expected anything like this would happen.”
The story of mutual gratitude began a few months ago when Martha summoned the energy to take a walk. Beeghly, who lives across from the school, came across chalk art on the sidewalk.
“For the first few months after my husband passed away my boys were here pretty much,” said Beeghly. “But when they all left I would occasionally have a bad day. So I was having a bad day one day and I thought I will just go for a walk. I saw these chalk drawings that began at the corner and went all the way in front of the school over to the other corner. As I looked at them I was so inspired by the things they were saying. They just lifted me and lifted my heart.”
Beeghly got her camera and took photos of the drawings which had sayings such as: “Move forward,” “Take the next step,” “You are beautiful,” “You are not alone.”
“I put the photos in my computer and printed them,” said Beeghly. “I put them on poster board and took them over to the school so they could see how much I appreciated it. They just touch my heart. God sent them because he knew I needed them that day.”
Deal said the chalk art was done by members of the school’s Junior National Honor Society, who drew them in March to welcome the students back.
“When Mrs. Beeghly brought the photos to us she included a letter with it,” Deal said. “We were very moved by the letter. That was when we learned of her story and we decided to start the project we called ‘Flowers for Mrs. Beeghly.’ The kids really got into it and I'm very proud of them.”
The students decided to reciprocate Beeghly’s act of kindness by raising the money to purchase flowers.
“We had a day and we all wore blue,” said student Kali Nave. “Everyone brought in a dollar so we would have the money. We raised $352 to buy flowers and the planters.”
Then the children each wrote letters to Beeghly.
“They did a nice job writing letters,” said Deal. “Some said they had been through it, too. They had lost loved ones. So they gave her advice like: ‘Time heals’ and, ‘He is with you in spirit.’ There was a lot of talk like that in those letters which was beautiful.”
Beeghly fought back tears when the students brought the flowers and letters to her Friday.
“I’m totally amazed,” said Beeghly. “I’m overjoyed. They have touched my heart.”
“Seeing her reaction ... she was surprised and excited,” said student Madison Sgaggero. “She was about to cry because of what it meant to her.”
“When she saw the flowers and letters her reaction filled my heart with joy,” said student Kamyla Lee. “I know she loved the flowers.”
“Positive messages work and can make people feel better is something is going on in their life,” said Tijauna King, a student.
“It made me happy to walk up there and see her face and how excited she was for the flowers,” said student Lawson Ritchie.
“These children learned a valuable lesson with this project,” said Deal. “They learned what it means to show thanks and brighten up someone’s day.”
The students had $100 left over. Beeghly chose the Allegany County Animal Shelter for a donation in her husband’s name.
