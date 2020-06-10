CUMBERLAND — Four employees escaped a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Skyacket Networks business at 434 N. Centre St., according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
It was 3:41 p.m. when firefighters were alerted to the fire that reportedly originated on the rear ground-floor area of the two-story structure located a short distance from Valley Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Lt. W. Shannon Adams, the city fire marshal.
“We’re trying to come up with a cause,” said Adams after returning to the fire scene late Wednesday morning.
The property loss to the building and contents was initially estimated at $150,000 by Adams.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the business and brick building that is owned by the KBT company and also resulted in minor smoke and fire damages to adjacent properties at 432 and 438 North Centre, Adams said.
Fifteen city firefighters responded to the incident along with volunteer firefighters from companies in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
The fire operation was directed by Cumberland Fire Battalion Chief Daron Winters.
Assistance at the scene was also provided by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, Allegany County Fire Police, Potomac Edison Company and Columbia Gas.
Communications throughout the incident response was handled by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
