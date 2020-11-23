CUMBERLAND — Cumberland firefighters and allied volunteer fire departments from Allegany and Mineral counties were dispatched Monday to a structure fire in the 200 block of New Hampshire Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.
Allegany and Mineral county 911 centers alerted fire and ambulance units to respond to the scene.
The blaze destroyed at least two sheds and a vehicle on the property.
There were no injuries.
Cumberland Police also responded to the scene.
