CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of small birds are making the chimney of a local business home each night, much to the surprise of its owner.
As the last rays of sunshine disappear behind Haystack Mountain each night, the birds, known as chimney swifts, fly in along Wills Creek to roost in Willetts Code Factory on Mechanic Street. Their arrival creates a spectacle of nature as they circle above, then take turns diving into the chimney.
The four-story business, located at the corner of Valley and Mechanic streets, becomes an overnight resting place for the birds. Swifts create a communal roost each night to rest up for the following day. At first light, they return to the air, feeding on tens of thousands of insects each day.
"I had no idea at all it was happening," said Jason Willetts, owner of the business. "I have seen pigeons in the neighborhood. But I've never seen something like this."
Willetts' business supplies a wide variety of technical support for computer networks across the country. Founded in 1997, the business employs 75 people.
Willetts was alerted to the swifts from a video of the event posted on Facebook. He visited the Valley Street bridge with his wife Danielle on Wednesday evening to witness it.
"It's amazing. There were no sounds, no indications inside," he said.
Kevin Dodge is the director of the natural resources and wildlife technologies program at Garrett College.
"I don't think I have ever seen a big gathering like that," he said after watching the video. "They do get a lot bigger. There are times when it is a monstrous group where there is like a tornado of them."
Dodge said swifts are a common eastern species.
"The birds are actually related to hummingbirds and things like nighthawks and whippoorwills," he said. "Even though they look like swallows they are not closely related at all. People think they are maybe bats when they see them. Because bats are coming out at that time."
Dodge said they are often described as a "cigar with wings."
"They are a small gray bird and fly very fast. Once they are up, they stay up," said Dodge. "You won't see chimney swifts perching on wires. They are usually up there all day feeding. They hunt while flying. They are amazing aerialists. They rest at night on vertical surfaces like a chimney, which is how they got the name."
Dodge said their populations are bouncing back after experiencing a decline.
"They are not as common as they once were," he said. "They migrate to South America for the winter and they have ran into issues migrating. They have seen a slow but steady decline. But their numbers are on the increase."
Chimney swifts breed in early summer. After breeding season they begin to gather once they have raised their young.
"After the young are raised, they get a bit more nomadic and they begin to become more concentrated," said Dodge. "At this point they no longer build nests. They can cling to the inside of the chimney and brace themselves there. They hunker down. You can hear them once they are in and settling. You hear their sound and the wings fluttering.
"They do an important job; they are eating insects and things that people may not like," Dodge said. "So many insects can create a problem. It's a neat thing."
Willetts said his nighttime visitors are amazing, but he's happy it is only a short visit before migration.
"I'm just glad they are not bats. But I'm happy they are migrating as well," he said. "It's pretty neat. As long as they move on I guess we will be alright."
