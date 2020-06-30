CUMBERLAND — Smoke rolled from the chimney and the steam whistle blew Monday as the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad put its massive Baldwin Locomotive No. 1309 on display.
The showcase was held at the WMSR’s workshop and train yard in Ridgeley, West Virginia. Several elected officials and train enthusiasts were in attendance as WMSR representatives showcased the 2-6-6-2 steamer which is now on its wheels.
Although the locomotive did not take a run, crews stoked the coal-fired steam boiler, and fans were allowed to pull the bar to sound the train whistle. Activity on the train has stepped up after a successful fundraising drive helped finance the latest round of restoration work.
Since the 1949 Baldwin was purchased in 2014, the WMSR has faced many setbacks trying to get the locomotive on the tracks. While the restoration work takes place, the scenic railroad has used diesel-powered engines to pull the 14-mile excursions from Cumberland to the Frostburg Depot.
Dubbed Maryland Thunder, the return of the No. 1309 steam locomotive could be a big boost for the scenic railroad and tourism in the Tri-State area.
“We are celebrating that we are more or less all back together,” said John Garner, WMSR general manager. “There are a few minor things that will still need to be done. But we are celebrating we have a whole locomotive and it’s reunited with its tender (coal and water supply car) and its running gear is back together ... we’re excited.”
Garner said grants have been beneficial, but he also recognized Trains.com magazine who led a fundraising campaign and the multitude of individual donors who sent the WMSR checks.
“Every week our mailbox is full of donations,” said Garner. “It has been wonderful. Right now we had over 1,100 people watching (today’s event) online. The level of interest has been humbling.
“The biggest thing is we want to say thank you to Trains magazine and our senators and delegation who believe in us and gave their support all of these years. We want to make a difference for Allegany County. Yes, it is for tourism, but it belongs to the people in Maryland and Allegany County and we are very grateful for their support.”
Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan, who serves on the WMSR board, was at the event.
“It has been a long road, but the road is starting to get real short now,” said Flanigan. “We’re really excited. The light at the end of the tunnel, we can see it now. A lot of people put a lot of time in on this.”
Flanigan also thanked the donors.
“We put on a big (fundraising) campaign back in January,” said Flanigan. “The donations have been wonderful. A lot of people didn’t realize how close we were to being completed. Once we really started to step that up and with the help from Trains magazine ... I can’t say enough about what they have done for us.
“As far as where we are now, it is a lot of putting parts back on and assembling things. She is under steam today and she is not leaking any place. So far it has been done very meticulously. All the parts are fitting the way they are supposed to. From the way she looked in 2014 when we took possession of her from the B&O Museum in Baltimore, to sitting on her wheels today and getting close to being operating, it’s pretty special.”
Also at Monday’s event were Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, Councilman Eugene Frazier, Del. Mike McKay and Sen. George Edwards.
“They have put a lot into this,” said Edwards. “It (No. 1309) is considerably larger than the last (Mountain Thunder) engine. I hope it will last them for a long time. There is a lot of nostalgia for something like this. A lot of people like to look at it and see what it was like back in those days. Hopefully when they get here and experience it, they come back and stay a little longer. Some people might come in for the first time. Some people enjoy it and they want to come back.”
WMSR officials said they hope to have the Baldwin No. 1309 ready for the fall foliage season. They cautioned that any further setbacks from the coronavirus outbreak could impact the operation.
“If we are allowed to operate, we want to,” said Flanigan. “But we want to do it as safe as we possibly can. There are a lot of people who want to come see her. We know the financial impact it will have and we want to give that back to Allegany County.”
Garner said, “As long as the money holds out — and that, of course, is the wildcard — we are 10 to 12 weeks to starting our break-in runs. After that, we hope to be running — that is if COVID-19 doesn’t come back to bite us.”
