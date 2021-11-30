CUMBERLAND — Life for residents on the West Side of the city was disrupted early Tuesday when a 24-inch water main broke in the area of the 700 block of Fayette Street near Washington Street.
Eight city employees were on scene by daybreak performing repairs that were expected to continue throughout the day. A gas line break was also involved, prompting response of Columbia Gas personnel to the scene.
"It looks like late afternoon until repairs will be completed," said Tracy Watkins, administrative assistant with the city's Water Distribution Department.
The incident prompted shutdown of Fayette Street from Luteman Road to Tilghman Avenue and urging of Cumberland Police just after 1 a.m. for motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.
There was no indication of infrastructure damage beyond the water main with the exception of the road surface in the area of the break, officials said.
