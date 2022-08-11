CUMBERLAND — Traffic was being diverted from the South George Street area of the downtown area Thursday morning after a large water main break, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Police posted an advisory about 4:30 a.m. as Cumberland Water Department employees responded to break that took place in the area of Baltimore and South George streets just west of Queen City Drive.
Motorists were being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.
"Water is flowing into surrounding alleys and streets," read the advisory.
