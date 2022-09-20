Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 9:10 pm
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Water Department began a project Tuesday to replace a 6-inch water main on Brentwood Street from Greenway to Edgevale avenues.
Parking will be limited in the area through the duration of the project.
