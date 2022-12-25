FROSTBURG — Four patients were transferred from Mountain City Center nursing home after a water pipe burst at the facility on Christmas Eve.
The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said more than 70 patients were evaluated at the Tarn Terrace facility following the incident about 7 p.m., which drew a large response from area first responders.
The patients moved from the facility were taken to UPMC Western Maryland or Lions Center in Cumberland, officials said.
