CUMBERLAND — Water service will be shut down in the Decatur Heights region on July 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that Belt Construction can connect to the new water main.
Residents and businesses expected to be without water include those on Decatur Street from Frederick Street to Baltimore Avenue; Charles Street from Henderson Avenue to Bellevue Street; and Davidson Street from Henderson Avenue to Linden Street.
Traffic control devices will be in place to detour vehicles around the work area.
Direct any questions to the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.