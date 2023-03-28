Generally cloudy. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 1:41 pm
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Water Department is replacing a valve at the intersection of Baltimore, Greene and Washington streets.
The work is expected to continue through Wednesday, and traffic is being controlled by flaggers.
