OAKLAND — Garrett County's weather forecasts from the National Weather Service will now be handled by its Baltimore-Washington office at Sterling, Virginia, instead of its Pittsburgh office that has routinely handled forecasting for the state's westernmost county for the last three decades.
“This transfer will allow us to meet the needs of our state and local emergency management partners in Maryland, and provide more streamlined forecast and warning services from the Chesapeake Bay to the mountains of Garrett County in western Maryland," said James E. Lee, meteorologist-in-charge of NWS Baltimore/Washington.
Garrett County had been a part of the Pittsburgh office since the 1990s, in large part, because the doppler radar at that NWS office better covered the area. However, improvements in technology now allow for easier sharing of weather data between offices. So NWS Baltimore/Washington is well equipped to handle forecasts and warnings for Maryland’s westernmost county, using all NWS doppler radars and local observations.
Garrett County's emergency management chief said that's good news for county residents and first-responders.
“In developing our Hazard Mitigation Plan and our county-wide Emergency Response Plan, we have found that severe winter weather is Garrett County's highest threat,” said John Frank, director of Garrett County Emergency Management.
“By condensing NWS stations across Maryland, faster weather alerts will provide better situational awareness for our dedicated volunteers and staff to serve Garrett County's citizens and visitors.”
As part of the change, the National Weather Service will be offering free online SKYWARN weather spotter classes in Garrett County next week. The Garrett County class will be on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
