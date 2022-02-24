CUMBERLAND — The National Weather Service is warning of difficult travel and the potential for power outages from freezing rain expected to impact the region Thursday evening.
The weather service issued an ice storm warning beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
According to the weather service, significant icing is expected, with accumulations of one-tenth to one-third of an inch. The highest amounts are expected on ridge tops. Snow and sleet may accumulate less than an inch.
“Light precipitation will occur at times today, but a prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to greater impacts tonight into Friday morning,” the weather service said. “Strong winds will develop Friday morning and could add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.