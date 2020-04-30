Weatherwise | April weather 'tanked' for most of month

The month of April certainly was not kind to area residents with many cloudy, damp, chilly days outnumbering the sunny days by far. Normally April is seeing 80-degree days along with folks planting flowers and the familiar hum of the lawnmower returning, but this year was different with weather that tanked for a good portion of the month.
Many of us found ourselves at home prowling the house looking out the windows during the shutdown only to find rainy skies to further decimate our mood. Temperatures never saw the 80s during April, much to the dislike of many. Let's hope that May gets in gear and brings some sunshine and warm temperatures our way.
Although February and March remained on the dry side, April moved into the plus column with a total of 4.84 inches of rain, which is 1.54 inches above the average of 3.30 inches of rain.
The maximum temperature rose to a mild 73 degrees while our minimum temperature slipped to a frosty 30 degrees. The average maximum temperature for April was only 60.9 degrees while the average minimum temperature was a cool 39.5 degrees. Temperatures climbed into the 70s six days, 12 days saw temperatures in the 60s, 10 days remained in the 50s and only two days failed to climb out of the 40s.
April was a busy month with ample rain, snow showers, damaging winds, thunder and light frost along with some minor flooding due to heavy rain the last day of the month.
The 30-day outlook for May from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that both temperature and precipitation have equal chances of above, below or normal temperatures while the 90-day outlook for May, June and July calls for temperatures and precipitation to be above normal.
As the country continues to battle the coronavirus, Mother Nature didn't take her foot off the gas as tornadoes ripped through Arkansas and the Deep South destroying everything in their path and, to make matters worse, we are just weeks from the start of hurricane season, which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
Some forecasters have already issued their thoughts on the forthcoming season and it's not very encouraging at this point. Experts feel that we could have 14 to 18 named storms, seven to nine hurricanes, two to four major hurricanes and two to four U.S. impacts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be releasing there hurricane forecast later this month. The last thing our country needs at the moment is a hurricane to strike anywhere along the coastline unleashing more destruction.
Here are the official names for the 2020 hurricane season: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. The key point to this story is to basically forget all the numbers and just remember it only takes one major hurricane to strike the United States and destroy yet another part of the country.
Even though tornadoes can strike the United States at any time of the year, our season ramps up in the next couple of months. No better time than now to separate the truth and myths concerning tornadoes.
Myth: Areas near lakes, rivers and mountains are safe from tornadoes.
Truth: No place is safe from tornadoes. A tornado near Yellowstone National Park left a path of destruction up and down a 10,000 foot mountain.
Myth: The low pressure with a tornado causes buildings to explode as the tornado passes overhead.
Truth: Violent winds and debris slamming into buildings cause most structural damage.
Myth: Windows should be opened before a tornado approaches to equalize pressure and minimize damage.
Truth: Leave the windows alone. The most important action is to immediately go to a safe shelter.
Myth: If you are driving and a tornado is sighted, you should turn and drive at right angles to the storm.
Truth: The best thing to do is to seek the best available shelter. Many people are injured or killed when remaining in their vehicles.
Myth: People caught in the open should seek shelter over highway overpasses.
Truth: Take shelter in a sturdy reinforced building if at all possible. Overpasses, ditches, and culverts may provide limited protection from a tornado, but your risk will be greatly reduced by moving inside a strong building.
The first quarter of 2020 is now in the books and the precipitation results are looking better. The total precipitation for the first four months of 2020 is 11.86 inches compared to a normal of 11.70 inches so that puts us in the plus column as we head toward summer.
I hate to disappoint the readers of Weatherwise that follow my family's story as we journey to Ocean City every summer, but this year looks very uncertain at the moment. We'll take it a day at a time but the odds appear to be against us at this moment due to the situation surrounding the virus. Relax and enjoy, we'll see you in June.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
