As we entered the final month of 2020, temperatures started to cool, snow started to fall and before we knew it we were into winter full swing.
After a dry start to the month, a mid-month snowstorm dropped 7 inches of snow on the Queen City, giving kids a chance to catch up on their sled riding skills and lifting the hopes of ski resorts as cold weather followed the first snow of the season.
Many had high hopes of a white Christmas but warming temperatures and rain toward Christmas pretty well erased any snow in the city. The year silently slipped away with temperatures in the 40s and a threat of an ice storm to begin the new year.
Precipitation totaled 2.67 inches, which is .18 inches below the average of 2.85 inches. The maximum temperatures was a pleasant 59 degrees while the minimum registered a cold 19 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 42.8 and the average minimum settled in at 29 degrees.
Temperatures climbed into the 50s on seven days, 11 days were in the 40s, 11 days remained in the 30s and two days failed to get out of the 20s.
In addition to our mid-month snowstorm, high water was noted after the holiday due to rain and snow melt and we endured our usual dose of gusty winds during the month. All in all December wasn’t a bad month.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center indicate that both temperature and precipitation should average above normal. The 90-day outlook covering January, February and March continues to look at above normal temperatures while precipitation is forecast to be slightly above average.
It been quite a year in the world of weather. Wildfires in the West continued to char everything that got in their way, while the East and the Gulf Coast were mauled by the busiest hurricane season on record and we shouldn’t forget the nasty tornado outbreaks that occurred last year. Here’s a quick look at the highlights of Cumberland’s weather for 2020.
• Total precipitation — 38.24 inches
• Average precipitation — 37.36 inches (above average by .88 inches).
• Wettest month — July (5.20 inches of precipitation).
• Driest month — February, 1.74 inches.
• Largest snowfall — December, 6.8 inches.
• 100 degree days, 0.
• Below zero days, 0.
• Number of 90-degree days, 37.
• Total snow — 12.9 inches.
As 2020 closed, many of us breathed a sigh of relief. Hopes were pinned on a successful vaccine to rid us of the virus that entirely consumed last year.
It was a year of worry for me and our family with my son and daughter-in-law being on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 virus. As nurses they did their job, held their heads high and went to work every day to join the battle.
I have many friends that are involved in fire, EMS and law enforcement and I prayed every day that they remained safe and virus free but many of them fell victim regardless of the protection taken.
As we enter a new year, there is hope for a better life, just returning to somewhere close to normal would be wonderful, and who knows maybe our beach trip will actually happen this year. Until next month, relax and enjoy. Weatherwise will return in February.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
