We all know what generally happens in July, the Weatherwise crew makes our way to our favorite beach and spends a week relaxing, eating some great food and just enjoying the slow pace of life at the ocean. This year was no different, with the exception of a few less members of the gang making the trip.
Before the suitcases even came out of the attic, tragedy had struck one of our favorite lunch spots on the way to Assateague. During one of many heavy duty thunderstorms to strike the shore, our Smokers BBQ Pitt got struck by lightning, resulting in damage to the restaurant and forcing business to come to a halt as repairs are made.
The weather cooperated and we enjoyed a week of sunshine and hot temperatures as we visited Bethany Beach, Ocean City beach, the beach at Toms Cove and, of course, our usual visit to the beach and bay at Assateague.
This year we made our usual stop at Berlin before continuing down the road to Snow Hill and that’s where I got my wild idea to go to Chincoteague to see the ponies. To make a long story short, we arrived in Chincoteague where we ate lunch and were driving through the area only to catch a number of ponies that were penned along the road.
After that we drove back onto the lower part of Assateague and stopped to check out the mighty lighthouse that once kept mariners safe for many years. Our last stop was near Toms Cove where we promptly grabbed our beach chairs and headed to a very beautiful and calm Atlantic with sparkling blue green waters.
Before our week was complete, I decided now was the time to have dinner at a place that caught my eye years ago. We found ourselves having a fine dinner at the Atlantic Hotel in Berlin. The dining room was gorgeous, the food and service were excellent and the charm of the town really made this a worthwhile stop. The night before we departed a huge thunderstorm roared through Ocean City, sending everyone for cover but it gave us an opportunity to get packed up and ready for the journey home.
I love the mountains but I’ve got my reservation made for another year at Ocean City!
After a lackluster June, the heat we all have been waiting for finally arrived and we enjoyed a typical hot July. Thunderstorms along with sky-high humidity plagued the region most of the month, particularly in the last half of July. Pools and recreational spots were jammed with local residents and vacationers looking for any way to beat the heat.
Precipitation came in below average for the seventh straight month despite numerous thunderstorms crossing the region. Precipitation totaled 3.03 inches compared to the average of 3.73, so we were .70 inch below average. The average precipitation through the end of July is 23.82 inches and we have measured 17.60 inches, so we have a deficit of 6.22 inches of rain. The maximum temperature for July was a sweltering 97 degrees while the minimum temperature slipped to a comfy 57 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 88.7 and the average minimum was 64.4 degrees. The temperature profile was pretty easy to figure in July. We had 11 days in the 90s and 20 days remained in the 80s. That’s it, no 70s or 60s, just typical hot, sticky July weather. Thunderstorms, smoke, fog and gusty winds were all noted during the month.
The Climate Prediction Center is indicating that temperatures for August could be average, below average or about normal. Rainfall for the period is forecast to be slightly above normal. The 90-day outlook for August, September and October calls for temperatures to remain above normal and precipitation could average above, below or about normal.
Very little activity in the tropics thus far. Tropical Depression Don was named but was very short lived. As August begins, activity could start to ramp up and reach its peak by mid-September. Future names on the list include Emily, Franklin, Gert and Harold. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
The summer of 2023 is moving right along as we look toward the kids going back to school. Kylie and Makinlie have been hard at it practicing with the Fort Hill band and before you know it local football will be revving up for another season. It’s going to be a special year for my family as Kylie will be graduating next May and gearing up for college. Don’t know where the time has gone, but I just can’t believe my first granddaughter will be graduating next year. Until next month, relax and enjoy!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
