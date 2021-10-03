September is one of those all or nothing months. Years past have seen temperatures at 100 degrees in September while other years enjoyed about average or slightly below average temperatures.
Many months have remained very dry or precipitation has gone through the ceiling. September started on a soggy note with the remnants of Hurricane Ida passing through the area and dropping 4.49 inches of much needed rain. The rest of the month had a nice stretch of cooler weather followed by some typical hot and muggy days before settling into a period of cooler weather.
By the third week of the month, a strong cold front came through the region dropping yet another 2.36 inches of rain on the Queen City, erasing the rainfall deficit that had been dogging us most of the year. When the numbers were crunched at the end of the month, our precipitation totaled 7.15 inches, which is 3.92 inches above the average of 3.23 inches.
The maximum temperature climbed to 90 degrees and the minimum came in at 45 degrees. The average maximum for September was 79.5 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 56 degrees. Temperatures found their way into the 90s on one day, 15 days were in the 80s, 12 days remained in the 70s and two days failed to get out of the 60s. Much of the month was rather tranquil with the exception of some flooding associated with Ida and once again later in the month streams and rivers saw a brief rise due to heavy rainfall.
Let’s look at some rainfall totals that were outstanding for September.
• September 1996 — 9.05 inches of rain.
• September 2018 — 13.49 inches of rain.
• September 2019 — .40 inches of rain.
• September 2021 — 7.15 inches of rain.
For the first nine months of 2021, we have had 29.33 inches of rain. The average is 28.96 inches, which puts us .37 above average.
The tropics have been smoking hot this year with September chalking up nine named storms with additional action developing off the coast of Africa. The official name list has used up all the names except Wanda and that could be coming in the near future. After that, I’m not sure where the National Hurricane Center will get additional names if warranted.
Hurricane Ida unleashed a fury of death and destruction on her way to our area. Some claimed that Ida was the strongest and deadliest hurricane ever, due to global warming. The remnants of Ida dropped 4.49 inches of rain at my station and certainly caused some issues that disrupted life in Allegany County. Trees were down, flooding was rampant, the Potomac River at Wiley Ford crested at 18.34 feet and Wills Creek crested at 14.10 feet. Not too bad considering that amount of rain in the short period of time.
As usual the flood control did its job and floodwaters were well below the levels we saw in 1996 when Fran destroyed a lot of Allegany County. The Potomac crested at 22.39 feet, South Branch Potomac River near Springfield, West Virginia, peaked at 34.99 feet and the crest on the Potomac River at Paw Paw was 43.51 feet. In September 1996, Fran had a three-day rainfall total of 5.53 inches in Cumberland.
Veteran weather observer Ken Close reported 6.33 inches in Frostburg. Allegany County was blasted by Fran and damage was in the millions. In January 1996, the region was victim to an even worse flooding event. The ‘96 flood was caused by an abundant snowpack in the mountains and nearly 5 inches of rain coupled with warm temperatures. The end result was horrifying with some of the worst flooding ever to hit the area.
Wills Creek went on an absolute rampage that sent water onto U.S. Route 40 in the Narrows flooding the Fruit Bowl and many other businesses in the region. The creek rose to an astounding 22.58 feet and was running over the bridge going into Locust Grove. The Potomac River at Wiley Ford crested at 25.56 feet and the Paw Paw gauge on the Potomac recorded 40.85 feet.
Once again widespread damage was felt all over the county. Nobody ever dreamed the car lots at Motor City would be submerged and, to add insult to injury, the temperature slipped to a numbing 10 degrees right after the flooding causing a plethora of problems for everyone involved. Two major floods in 1996 proved an absolutely unbelievable time for area residents.
The Climate Prediction Center has released the forecast for October and that includes temperatures above normal and precipitation below normal. The 90-day outlook for October, November and December indicate temperatures will continue to be above average while precipitation could be above, below or about normal. Sounds good to me.
September was a busy month as the Weatherwise crew finally got to see Kylie marching in the Fort Hill High School band after a shortened season last year. Hopefully the Halloween Parade will be held as scheduled after a two-year absence due to rain and then the virus. There’s a lot going on this month so relax and enjoy. Weatherwise will return in November.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.