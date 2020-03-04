Weatherwise: Time for a quiz on tornadoes

February was only a week old when Mother Nature unleashed her wrath on parts of Maryland. In two hours, five tornadoes struck the state. Unprecedented for the month of February.
Prior to this outbreak, only four tornadoes had ever been reported in Maryland in the month of February since 1950. The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, determined that most of the tornadoes were short lived and weak, but that doesn't minimize the damage that happened along the path of the tornadoes. Let's take a few minutes to review a few tornado facts.
• A tornado is a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground. True or False.
• Tornadoes occur in many parts of the world, including Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. Even New Zealand reports about 20 tornadoes every year. Two of the highest concentrations of tornadoes outside of the United States are Argentina and Bangladesh. True of False.
• About 1,200 tornadoes hit our country yearly. Since official records only date back to 1950, we do not know the actual average number of tornadoes that occur each year. Plus, tornado reporting and spotting methods have changed a lot over the last several decades. True or False.
• Tornadoes can happen anytime of day or night, but most occur between 4 to 9 p.m. True or False.
• Tornadoes can happen at any time of the year. True or False.
• In 2007, the National Weather Service implemented the Enhanced Fujita Scale to rate tornadoes in a more consistent and accurate manner. True or False.
• A Tornado Warning has been issued by your local NWS forecast office and this means a tornado has been reported by trained spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the tornado. True or False.
• A Tornado Watch is issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center meteorologists who watch the weather 24/7 across the entire U.S. for weather conditions that are favorable for tornadoes. A watch can cover parts of a state or several states. True or False.
• Do not waste time opening windows in an attempt to prevent building damage. Your safest course of action is to take shelter immediately when a tornado warning is issued for your area. True of False.
• No place outside is safe from a tornado. True of False.
All statements above are true. If you missed any maybe you need to brush up on your tornado skills to ensure your safety in the future.
Precipitation for the month of February totaled 1.74 inches, which is .63 inches below the average of 2.37 inches. The maximum temperature for the month was a warm 69 degrees while our low was a cold 11 degrees.
The average maximum temperature for February was 47.8 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 29.6 — not bad for the month. Snowfall totaled a sparse 2.4 inches, which came from snow squalls and melted the next day.
Temperatures for February climbed into the 60s on five days, eight days were in the 50s, nine days were noted in the 40s, six days in the 30s and just one day failed to get out of the 20s. Heavy snow squalls, damaging wind, heavy rain and even thunder was noted during the month.
Here's the latest from the Climate Prediction Center. Temperatures for March are forecast to be above average while precipitation should average above normal. The 90-day outlook for March, April and May suggest temperatures will remain above normal as well as precipitation.
I think we can all agree that February wasn't too tough with warm temperatures and little snowfall. Did a quick check across the last 50 years and found some bitter temperatures and impressive snowfalls.
February 2015 — temperature minus 2 degrees.
February 2014 — 23.6 inches of snow.
February 2010— 33.5 inches of snow.
February 2003 — 31.5 inches of snow.
February 1996 — minimum temperature minus 1.
February 1994 — 17 inches of snow.
February 1986— 22 inches of snow.
February 1985 — minus 1 degree.
February 1983 — 17 inches of snow.
February 1979 — 19.5 inches of snow
February 1972 — 17.5 inches of snow.
Finally, after a slight struggle, we made it through another winter. Didn't really have to shovel any snow and the minimum temperature has only dipped to 11 degrees. Daylight saving time has arrived and the promise of spring is all around us. But we must remember March can dump a lot snow on the region and temperatures can get quit cold depending on the pattern. Be sure and keep your guard up, March can deliver just about anything. Until April, relax and enjoy, spring can't be far away!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
