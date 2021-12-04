As we promised, we’ll take a few minutes and talk about some winter weather terms that we all need to know. The region has been pretty lucky to escape any major storms but, with the first day of winter approaching, let’s look at some terms.
Winter Weather Advisory: Wintry weather expected. Exercise caution. Light amounts of wintry precipitation or patchy blowing snow will cause conditions and could affect travel if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Watch: Snow, sleet or ice possible. Be prepared. Confidence is medium that a winter storm could produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain and cause significant impacts.
Winter Storm Warning: Snow, sleet or ice expected. Take action. Confidence is high that a winter storm will produce heavy snow, sleet, or freezing rain and cause significant impacts.
Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes when it hits the ground; creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees and power lines.
Sleet: Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery.
Wind Chill: A measure of how cold people feel due to the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures; the Wind Chill Index is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin. Both cold temperatures and wind remove heat from the body; as wind speed increases during cold conditions, a body loses heat more quickly. Eventually, the internal body temperature also falls and hypothermia can develop. Animals also feel the effects of wind chill; but inanimate objects such as buildings and vehicles, do not. They will only cool to the actual air temperature, although much faster during windy conditions.
Snow Squalls: Snow squalls, often associated with strong cold fronts, are a key wintertime weather hazard. They move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour. The sudden white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures produce icy roads in just a few minutes. Squalls can occur when there is no large scale winter storm in progress and might only cause minor accumulations. Snow squalls can cause localized extreme impacts to the traveling public. Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls. Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists.
Weatherwise was saddened to hear the passing of former Channel 7 meteorologist Doug Hill in late November. Doug was known for his quick wit and bright smile as he briefed his audience on the weather. I had the opportunity to meet Doug at a weather conference a few years before I retired. He was just as great in person as he was on Channel 7. Weatherwise would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to Doug’s family in North Carolina.
The news from the Climate Prediction Center comes as an early Christmas present to myself and others that are not big fans of cold weather. Forecasters have indicated that temperatures for December are predicted to average above normal while precipitation could be average, below average or above average. The outlook covering the next three months indicate above normal temperatures are projected to continue while precipitation is once again showing no strong signs of being above, below or near average.
November featured a lot of wind, warm days, chilly days and a few snow flurries, but what happened to our rain? Precipitation for November was almost non-existent. The first 12 days of the month saw just .55 inches of rain, thanks to a strong cold front and the last 18 days managed a measly .12 inches, bringing our monthly total to .67 inches of precipitation. That’s compared to an average of 2.98 inches, so we are down by 2.31 inches.
The maximum temperature was a balmy 76 degrees while the minimum slid to a cold 18 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 53.4 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 30.9 degrees. A trace of snow was measured late in the month. Our friends to the west enjoyed a few inches but there was no need for the snow shovel just yet in the Queen City. Here’s how the temperatures stacked up in November. Four days were in the 70s, four days remained in the 60s, eight days stayed in the 50-degree range, 13 days were in the 40s and one day failed to climb out of the 30s.
We’re almost at the end of another year. Considering all the flap going on in the world it’s been a pretty decent year. The holidays are upon us and there’s still baking to be done, shopping to do, sprucing up the outside lights and then I can sit back and relax and count the many, many blessings that have been bestowed on our family. The Weatherwise crew and my faithful cats would like to wish all of my readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in 2022.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.