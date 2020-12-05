Once again the Queen City was treated to a month of pleasant temperatures and near average rainfall. No major snowstorms and much of our precipitation fell in two rain events the second week of the month and the last day of November.
Looking back, the month was rather pleasant with half of it staying in the 60s and 70s. Precipitation for November totaled 2.59 inches, which is .39 inches below the average of 2.98 inches. The maximum temperature was a warm 78 degrees while the minimum dipped to a very frosty 24 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 60.3 and the average minimum was 36.4 degrees.
November also featured damaging winds with numerous trees down and a portion of a local church roof torn off. Temperatures ranged in the 70s on seven days, eight days remained in the 60s, 10 days were in the 50s and only five days failed to climb out of the 40s. No measureable snow was recorded and rivers and streams had a slight rise due to heavy rainfall.
The latest prediction from the Climate Prediction Center is out and forecasts indicate temperatures for December should remain above average with precipitation averaging slightly above normal. The 90-day outlook covering December, January and February continues to forecast above normal temperatures and precipitation could average above, below or about average. A quick reminder these outlooks are not set in stone and since we are in meteorological winter now, I would expect to see some cold and snowy weather sometime over the next several weeks.
Finally, after a record breaking six months, hurricane season is now in the history books. Thirty named storms literally ate up the normal list of names before moving on to the Greek alphabet where the active season consumed nine more names before the end of November. The 2020 season began early when Arthur formed on May 16 and Iota finished the job in November. With the formation of Theta, the 2020 Atlantic season had surpassed 2005 as the busiest on record. Official records date to 1851.
December also focuses on winter weather terms that I list every year to keep everyone on the same page when it comes to winter weather.
Winter Storm Watch: Issued when significant winter precipitation is possible in 24 to 48 hours. A watch does not mean it's a sure thing, but is designed to alert you to the fact that hazardous weather could occur. Watches are issued for winter storms, heavy snow or blizzards.
Winter Storm Warning: Issued when winter precipitation that could lead to a threat to life or property is expected. A warning is the most serious of the winter weather messages and indicates that action should be taken immediately to get ready for the storm. Warnings are issued for winter storms, ice storms, heavy snow, blizzards and heavy sleet.
Advisory: Issued for winter precipitation that is not expected to produce significant risks to life and/or property, but that could still impact travel or other activities. Advisories are issued for a variety of winter weather conditions.
Sleet: Raindrops that freeze into pellets of ice before reaching the ground. Sleet usually bounces when hitting a surface and does not stick to objects. However. It can accumulate and cause dangerous driving conditions.
Freezing rain: Rain that falls onto a surface where the temperature is below freezing. This causes the rain too freeze on contact with trees, power lines, cars and roads. This coating of glaze or ice causes serious travel problems, even with very small accumulations.
Ice storm: A high impact event caused by excessive accumulations of freezing rain on trees and power lines. Generally, a quarter of an inch or more of ice is considered dangerous. However, this can vary depending on other factors.
Blizzard: This life-threatening event is produced by a combination of falling or blowing snow and high winds, typically 35 mph or more for a prolonged period of time. This combination can create potentially deadly travel conditions with impassable roads and zero visibilities.
Wind chill: The combination of wind and temperature that serves as an estimate of how cold it actually feels to exposed human skin. Wind chill values below -19 degrees are considered dangerous.
Regardless of how this winter shapes up, these terms will help you understand the forecast much better. Stay safe and be prepared!
The holidays are approaching, lights and other decorations are up, there's baking to be done, but everyone is having a tough year as the virus continues to ravage Allegany County and nearby West Virginia. My nerves are a bit frayed.
My son and daughter-in-law and many close friends who are nurses are trying their best to stay healthy while tending to many, many, COVID patients. To add to the problem, I've seen my Mom for 20 minutes since early March and who knows when I'll see her again. Times are tough in the nursing home but Mom is hanging in there the best she can.
Personally I can't wait for 2020 to be over and hope that 2021 will be better for everyone. With that being said, the entire Weatherwise family and my two faithful cats wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Until next year, relax and enjoy!
