WELLERSBURG, Pa. — No injuries were reported early Tuesday when fire broke out in a wood pile beneath a residential deck of a property at Cabin Hill Road and Grandview Drive, according to the Wellersburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Chief Zach Sloane said Wellersburg and allied volunteer fire companies from Garrett and Allegany counties responded to the 3:26 a.m. incident along with Meyersdale ambulance.
"We arrived, finding a small fire in a woodpile under the deck of the house. Fire was extinguished by the homeowners prior to our arrival," Sloane said.
No damage resulted to the structure and units cleared the scene at 4:15 a.m.
Eastern Garrett, Meyersdale, Mount Savage, Corriganville and Ellerslie volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.