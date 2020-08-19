FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg will be partnering with Allegany College of Maryland’s Community Resilience Collaborative to put on Wellness Wednesdays, starting today and running until Sept. 30 at Hoffman Park in the Grove from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The series is based on data-driven, mind-body science, which is aimed at using techniques useful in reducing the negative impact of stress on the body.
“Meditation, guided imagery, mindful eating, we are going to do a mindful walk and also the health benefits of actually being outside in nature, which are certainly a key part of doing it there,” said Kathy Condor, ACM Director of Health and Human Services, The Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development.
Those trained through the Center for Mind-Body Medicine and some others with specific expertise will share simple self-care ideas that are helpful during such times as these. Events in the series are come as you please, or to whatever interests you.
Masks are required to be worn when entering, leaving and in such instances in which social distancing is not maintainable; however, they are not required once seated in a socially distanced manner. Those wanting to participate are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Though subject to change, the schedule so far is: Mindfulness, Meditation and Movement; Using Food to Feed the Soul; Family Night, Moving and Groovin’ at the Grove; Inspiration through Imagination; Walking in Wonder; Nurture through Nature; and Counting our Blessings.
“I know, the first night, Tom Bowling is going to do an introduction to Qigong, then we are also going to do a yoga night, but it is going to be yoga and a mindful walk. They are basically movement meditations for people who have a hard time sitting quietly, I consider myself one of those,” said Condor. “It’s all based on the Center for Mind-Body Medicine of self-care. We are going to be doing drawings, which are creative expression, maybe some writing. There is going to be a family night that is going to have a lot of activities for kids — just teaching them how to gain control when they are feeling frustrated, or angry, or stressed.”
The general structure of each session is start with a breathing meditation, then a brief explanation of the science behind what that night’s activity is doing to be — maybe the audience will share their experiences afterward — and then the night will close with a brief breathing exercise, said Condor.
Information on the policy regarding inclement weather can be found on the city’s website at www.frostburgcity.org. Information on cancellations will be found on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/frostburgcity.
