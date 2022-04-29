CUMBERLAND — City and state fire investigators continued Friday to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out in a North Lee Street rental property just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Cumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams said.
"Upon arrival, our firefighters found fire in the first floor interior and were able to quickly knock it down," said Adams.
Smoke alarms inside the dwelling at 23 North Lee were reportedly blaring when firefighters arrived.
Three dozen firefighters responded to the scene, controlling the fire that was discovered by a neighbor in about 10 minutes.
Fire damage was reportedly confined to the first floor of the property and damage also occurred to the siding of a neighboring property.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cumberland Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff and state fire investigators.
Identities of the owner and occupant were not immediately available.
In addition to city firefighters, volunteer units at the scene included Ridgeley, Bowling Green, LaVale and Cresaptown as well as a Department of Emergency Services ambulance from Cresaptown.
Off-duty city firefighters stood by at the central station along with the Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Department and a DES ambulance.
"The firefighters did a good job getting it under control and we appreciate the mutual aid companies that responded," Adams said.
Cumberland Police controlled traffic as units remained on the scene for several hours after the initial alert at 10:12 p.m. Columbia Gas personnel also responded.
