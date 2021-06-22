CUMBERLAND — Information is being sought by Cumberland Police in connection with a hit-and-run that damaged a residence in the 800 block of Greene Street late Monday.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 10:53 p.m. after a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a dwelling.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect vehicle was possibly a tan-colored Subaru station wagon that sustained extensive damage.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or having knowledge of the suspect vehicle is askled to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600.
Greene Street was closed for several hours before being reopened to traffic.
