CUMBERLAND — Several streets on Cumberland's West Side will be temporarily closed next week as crews complete chip sealing work.
The work is scheduled Oct. 11-12. Each street will be closed as work is in progress and opened when finished.
The affected streets are Thompson Avenue, James Street, Fairmont Avenue, Arnett Terrace, Locust Street, Robbins Terrace, Lynn Street, Dunbar Drive and Kean Terrace.
For additional information, call the Cumberland Street Department at 301-759-6622 or 301-759-6639.
