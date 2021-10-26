KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia elected officials won’t rule out the possibility of three Western Maryland counties eventually becoming part of the Mountain State, despite the stated disavowal of the Maryland state lawmakers who initially supported the move.
Last week, Western Maryland lawmakers Del. Jason Buckel and Sen. George Edwards signed a letter requesting that their names be excluded from future communications around secession and annexation. Edwards, along with Dels. Mike McKay and Wendell Beitzel, traveled to Charleston to discuss the matter with West Virginia lawmakers in September.
Buckel, who serves as the minority leader in the Maryland House of Delegates, joined the three in signing a letter requesting that they become “constituent counties of West Virginia.”
In Washington County, McKay and Del. William Wivel signed a second letter to the same effect. Sen. Paul Corderman, a Republican who represents Washington County, also decried the efforts Friday.
On Saturday, McKay made a statement on social media, but did not take a clear position as Edwards and Buckel did.
“The first 90 days of every year, I am a part of a delegation to Annapolis that continually fights for less regulation, not greater; for less taxes, not more; and for more freedoms, not fewer,” McKay wrote. “Our businesses deserve more help, not less. Our retirees are leaving Maryland in droves to move to states who do not tax their retirement income.
“My colleagues from the I-95 corridor do not share these views,” he continued. “That is why like minds in West Virginia, on the surface, seems appealing. That is why my colleagues and I signed a letter that opened a discussion that is currently being had in our community and on social media. Some of you like the idea, while others do not. While a modest proposal, it did spur a very important dialogue.”
In the letter, Buckel said he could not “give this initiative (his) full attention over the last week and believe that I did not have the opportunity to truly analyze the various documents or their import.”
In a phone interview Tuesday, Del. Gary Howell of West Virginia, a Republican who represents Mineral County and serves as speaker pro tempore in the House of Delegates, challenged that assertion.
“I’m just going to say it. He’s made statements that are completely false, like that he didn’t know what he was signing,” Howell said of Buckel. “There’s a bunch of emails that went back and forth between them that I was actually CC’d on. He knew exactly what he was signing on to. I think he just got cold feet.”
Howell declined to provide the emails to the Times-News for review.
Howell also noted that he’d seen “a fair amount of public backlash against (Buckel and Edwards) for changing their stance.” In his observation, Howell said, whether one is for or against the annexation tends to break down along party lines, and that the region’s more conservative voters would prefer that it happen.
Fellow Republican Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade’s decision to take a stance against secession may harm him in his race for the Senate seat Edwards is vacating, Howell said. Shade and McKay are both running for the office. Shade said the letter “makes us look dumb, and it makes us look stupid and it is embarrassing.”
“He picked the side that Democrats are picking,” Howell said. “If I’m a Republican voter, I’m going to go for the more conservative candidate.”
McKay’s neutrality seems to indicate his continued support, Howell said.
“If you signed the letter and you didn’t walk it back, you must still be in favor of it,” Howell said.
Howell said he hopes that the leaders of the states’ respective House of Delegates and Senates will meet to discuss the matter.
‘Nothing but politics’
During a press conference Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice didn’t say whether there are still plans to convene a special legislative session to formalize the offer. He reiterated statements from last week about Western Maryland’s political incongruence with the rest of the state.
“These three counties ... they don’t see probably eye-to-eye with what’s going on in the statehouse and everywhere else all across Maryland today,” Justice, a Republican, said. “They don’t see eye-to-eye with that at all. They’re much more in tune with where we are in West Virginia.”
It would be “a great big uphill climb” to annex Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties, he said. Justice attributed Buckel and Edwards changing their positions to a matter of “just nothing but politics.”
“If they want a place here today where people are doing the right things, irregardless of politics, the right things whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, or an independent ... we’d welcome you,” Justice said. “We’re looking for you to sign up and come on down.”
