CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will no longer use its color-coded map to determine high school instructional status, Gov. Jim Justice said during a Wednesday press conference.
Before its use was drastically reduced earlier this year, the map, hosted on the Department of Health and Human Resources website, used a scale based on a county’s COVID-19 infection rate and percent positivity to determine instructional status at all grade levels. Counties were classified as either green, yellow, gold, orange or red, with red meaning there was substantial transmission.
As vaccination rates rise across the state, Justice said the map, which he described as “a great friend that saved a lot of lives,” has outlived its usefulness.
“It really protected us in many ways and got us through this, but today, especially with all of our teachers and service personnel that are vaccinated ... really and truly this map has outlived its time now, and we need to move forward,” Justice, a Republican, said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said the governor’s decision was “absolutely the right one.”
Still, Marsh said, the need to be vigilant remains.
Some of the newer COVID-19 variants observed seem thus far to infect younger people more easily, Marsh said, and vaccinating younger West Virginians with the same fervor focused on older residents is key. The spread seen in schools has been connected to sports teams and not to individual classrooms, Marsh said.
Hardy County Health Department Administrator Bill Ours said Wednesday that he agreed with Justice’s assessment that it was time to retire the use of the map.
To date, Ours said, 46% of Hardy County’s population of nearly 14,000 residents has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those folks, he said, won’t get tested anymore for the illness.
“When you take 7,000 people out of your testing pool, the only people that are going to test are the ones who are sick,” he said. “You’re not getting the people to test negative to offset the positive. You’re just getting the positive peoples’ tests. With the vaccines going on, and the vaccination rate, it was time for a change in my opinion.”
All Hardy County teachers and school staff who wanted to get vaccinated have since received their shots, Ours said.
Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said by email Wednesday that, given recent trends in the county, he didn’t expect the retirement of the map to bear much of an effect.
“With regard to the map, this shouldn’t have much impact on us locally, as we’ve been fortunate to be green or yellow since our return in February,” Ravenscroft wrote. “We will still have the ability to close individual classrooms or schools due to outbreaks, should they occur.
“I don’t believe it will have much impact on our mitigation efforts, as we follow the same health/safety guidelines regardless of our color on the map,” he added. “The main impact: districts will not have to worry about going red and shutting down high schools. I would add: this is our first five-day week of school and we continue to be impressed with the work of our students and staff to make everything happen (safely) within each school.”
Per an update from Ravenscroft Wednesday evening, there are currently 60 students in quarantine and two confirmed COVID-19 cases in county schools.
Mineral County has administered more than 8,400 doses of vaccine, according to state data, accounting for 31.5% of the county’s nearly 27,000 residents. Just under 2,500 residents (9.2%) are fully vaccinated.
