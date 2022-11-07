KEYSER, W.Va. — When they head to the polls Tuesday, Mineral County voters will weigh in on local, state and federal representation, as well as four state constitutional amendments.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters may look for their polling place online.
Local, state and federal races
Many of the local races in Mineral County are uncontested. County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz and Circuit Clerk Krista Dixon, both incumbent Republicans, are running opposed for their seats, as is Republican Charles “Dutch” Staggs to replace Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter on the Mineral County Commission. Lechliter is not seeking reelection.
In the state Senate District 14 race, Republican Jay Taylor of Grafton is facing Democrat Amanda Jo Pitzer of Thornton. The district includes parts of Mineral, Grant and Monongalia counties, Barbour, Hardy, Preston, Taylor and Tucker.
Republican Rick Hillenbrand of Romney is running unopposed for the House of Delegates District 88 seat. That seat represents parts of Mineral and Hampshire counties.
Incumbent Republican Gary Howell and Democrat Dave Boden, both of Keyser, are running in District 87, which includes Mineral County.
U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney of Charles Town is facing Morgantown Democrat Barry Lee Wendell in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Mooney beat U.S. Rep. David McKinley in the May primary after population loss resulted in the state losing a House seat.
Amendments
Four constitutional amendments are on the ballot Tuesday.
Amendment 1 asks citizens to vote for or against “clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
Amendment 2, titled the Property Tax Modernization Amendment and the subject of heated statewide discussion in recent months, asks voters to vote for or against giving the Legislature the ability to amend the constitution to abolish the state’s personal property taxes on motor vehicles and business equipment and inventory.
Amendment 3 asks voters to vote for or against the incorporation of churches and religious denominations.
Amendment 4 asks voters to vote for or against giving the Legislature final approval and review over state Board of Education policies.
