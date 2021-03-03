ANNAPOLIS — Western Maryland’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open by the end of this month and be located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Tuesday.
Meritus Hospital will be the clinical partner for the site.
Hogan also announced new mass vaccination sites in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.
“We’re now averaging a new record of 35,730 shots per day,” Hogan said and added that the state’s hospitalizations due to the virus have dropped from nearly 2,000 to fewer than 900 for the first time since early November.
This week, the state provided increases in vaccine allocations to providers, including hospitals and local health departments.
When more vaccine is available from the federal government, Maryland is prepared to provide further allocation increases to providers if they can demonstrate the ability to administer the doses they receive within one week.
Robert Redfield appointed
Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield will serve as Maryland’s volunteer senior adviser for public health, Hogan said.
“I got the chance to work together with him throughout the pandemic,” Hogan said.
Redfield served as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2018 to 2021 under President Donald Trump.
“(Redfield) will advise us on a wide range of immediate priorities including planning our response to the coronavirus variants, our COVID-19 vaccine campaign and our science-based plan for fully and safely reopening our state,” Hogan said.
Redfield encouraged Marylanders to get the COVID-19 vaccination when it is available to them.
“Vaccines are the most important gift of science,” he said.
Redfield said he was proud of the CDC’s work to address the novel coronavirus under his leadership.
“We generated literally thousands of pages of recommendations to the American public,” he said. “We did put science first.”
Redfield said he was disappointed in “the inconsistency of messaging” during the Trump administration, which was criticized for lack of response to the coronavirus.
Trump frequently downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, and largely refused to wear a mask to help stop spread of the disease.
“Across the country, unfortunately there were a number of civic leaders that didn’t echo the public health message,” Redfield said. “But I stand by the time I led the agency.”
State, local cases
The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 468 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths and eight fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 daily positivity rate was 3.35% statewide, with Allegany County at 1.7%, Garrett County at 1.96% and Washington County at 4.59%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 13.1 statewide, with Allegany County at 2.84, Garrett County at 3.94 and Washington County at 15.42.
The Allegany County Health Department on Monday reported it will begin transitioning to Phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, and appointments will be scheduled for individuals under age 75, with the oldest first.
“In addition to those age 65 and older, Phase 1C includes public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A; and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores,” ACHD stated via press release.
ACHD will partner with UPMC Western Maryland to schedule appointments for eligible people that have completed the online Vaccine Interest Form.
“Those who were eligible in previous phases are still prioritized, followed by those age 65 and older. Those classifications will be followed by the remainder of those who qualify under Phase 1C,” the release stated.
As of Feb. 28, 14.4% of the county population had received first COVID-19 vaccination dose, and 10.1% had gotten the second dose.
Cuomo and allegations
Hogan responded to a journalist’s questions regarding recent reports that three women have accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted sexual advances.
“Obviously these are serious allegations against the governor and they need to be looked into,” Hogan said. “These women who’ve come forward have to be listened to.”
Hogan in August handed leadership of the National Governors Association to Cuomo.
Hogan said he hasn’t discussed with other governors what Cuomo’s role in the NGA should be in light of the allegations.
“Gov. Cuomo led the call today with the White House and all the other governors,” Hogan said. “I think we’ll wait and see how this thing progresses.”
