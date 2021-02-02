CUMBERLAND — With a half-foot of snow on the ground and a cold wind whipping, Western Maryland Murray predicted six more weeks of winter Tuesday morning.
The groundhog, who resides at the Tri-State Zoological Park, hasn't been wrong yet in his 14 years of prognosticating the weather, Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss said during a scaled-back ceremony at City Hall.
That's "a remarkable and prodigious feat unequalled by man or animal," Morriss said, joking that "unlike that other animal up in some other little town, our guy is always right."
Roused from the comfort of his blankets by zoo owner and handler Bob Candy, Murray emerged with a little kick, but not much protest. The two consulted before Candy, translating for Murray, told Morriss that the furry prognosticator predicts more cold weather to come.
"He says he's very sorry to have to tell us we're in for a full winter this year," Morriss said.
Groundhog Day is a tradition in the United States and Canada. Originating with the Pennsylvania Dutch, the superstition says if the groundhog emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow, he will retreat and winter will persist for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring.
