CUMBERLAND — An $8.6 million renovation of the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute’s regional training center at Cresaptown is set to begin in the next several weeks.
“This project will expand the ability of training program delivery for our local emergency responders,” said Todd Dyche, regional coordinator of the Western Maryland Regional Training Center, which has been in operation since 1992.
As part of the University of Maryland, the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute, commonly known as MFRI, trains about 1,200 emergency service providers from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties each year.
The training site, located near two state prisons along U.S. Route 220, is one of seven regional training centers. The others include Centerville, Edgewood, La Plata, Mount Airy and Princess Ann in addition to the University of Maryland’s College Park campus.
“The project includes adding more classroom training space and provide updated training props for unique types of fires,” Dyche said.
The project also calls for the addition of a testing lab that will be utilized for certification testing for the National Registry emergency medical technician program.
“It will be a closed center initially, but we intend to make it an open center for those seeking certification testing of local trades in skilled areas, such as plumbing, electrical, etc.,” said Dyche, adding such testing labs are also located at the other MFRI training center locations in the state.
Renovation of the administration and classroom building is included in the project, along with a 3,200-square-foot addition for additional classroom space.
The 2,329-square-foot structural training prop will be renovated with upgraded fire-resistant linings and former flammable liquid props will be replaced with environmentally compliant propane-based simulation.
During construction, the region’s administrative staff will temporarily relocate to Frostburg State University until the project is completed, which is expected by spring 2023. Training will continue at fire departments and other locations.
The renovation project is a “significant step forward in continuing to provide high-quality fire and rescue education in a top-notch facility,” said Jonathan Dayton, president of the Allegany-Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association.
Dayton said current emergency service volunteers and prospective new volunteers should have “the best possible training center, and they indeed will have that.”
Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said he is “really happy to see the state of Maryland investing in local training.”
Dyche said he is “very excited to see the impact this project will have to the benefit of the community.”
There are numerous local and regional emergency services providers who serve as certified MFRI instructors, including six high-ranking members of the Cumberland Fire Department.
The Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute was created by legislation of the General Assembly in 1975.
More information on MFRI is available at https://www.mfri.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.