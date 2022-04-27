WESTERNPORT — Fire at a Westernport residence early Wednesday was intentionally set, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 2:15 a.m. fire at 527 Maryland Avenue began in the basement of the two-story rowhouse and was discovered by a neighbor.
No damage was reported in the incident that drew 30 volunteer firefighters to the scene upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Western Region Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 301-766-3888.
