CUMBERLAND — A Westernport man remained jailed Wednesday a day after he was arrested on warrants served by Maryland State Police troopers of the McHenry barrack.
Justin Allen Donnelly, 27, was taken into custody after police arrived at an unspecified residence in Westernport.
At the time of his arrest, Donnelly was reportedly found in possession of heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Donnelly remained jailed Wednesday afternoon at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his next court appearance.
