Westernport native releases second single

WESTERNPORT — Despite studio closures, quarantines and a monthlong battle with COVID-19, Westernport native Terah Lynn recently released her second single, “Not So Nice.”
“It’s been a difficult couple of months but our team has rallied to get this song out,” Lynn said. “We released my first single a week before the quarantine started so it’s been a tough season to navigate, as it has been for everyone else in the country. All touring and TV appearances were put on hold or rescheduled, so we took a hit, but I am excited that we are finally moving forward.”
Lynn called the new song fun and empowering.
Follow Lynn on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @terahlynnofficial and at www.terahlynnofficial.com.
