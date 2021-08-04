Westernport Redman damaged by fire

WESTERNPORT — An overnight fire caused extensive damage to the Westernport Redman Club.
Firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties responded to the incident in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according the Allegany County of Department of Emergency Services.
The building reportedly partially collapsed.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was investigating the cause.
Additional information was not immediately available.
