WESTERNPORT — Eight-year-old Jace Lytle marveled at old photographs and paintings that adorn the halls of his school as if he were time traveling through a century-old family album.
“I think it’s just fascinating,” he said and talked of a portrait of Oliver Bruce.
Jace attends third grade in a building that was initially constructed as a high school and named after Bruce, an educator in the community for 45 years.
Today, the building is home to Westernport Elementary School.
On Wednesday, Jace was among students and staff that celebrated the school building’s 100th anniversary at a ceremony.
They wore special sweatshirts designed for the event that are “really fuzzy on the inside,” Jace said.
The event included a group photo of students and staff that attempted to recreate a Nov. 9, 1922, picture of the original school’s cornerstone laying.
“It’s hard not to get caught up” in the significance of the building, said Derek Horne, the school’s principal.
Some fifth graders provided a brief timeline of the building’s history, and music teacher Katelyn Hendrix led “The Star Spangled Banner” and school song “We’re the Calico Cats.”
Deborah Hendrickson is a teacher-librarian at the school and chairperson of the 100th anniversary committee.
To research the building’s history, she talked to folks in the community, the local historical society and used details from a 1925 school yearbook.
“That was really good, solid information,” she said. “It’s a small town and (the school) is an important part of our community.”
According to Hendrickson:
• Among contents of the building’s cornerstone, laid November 1922, were a 1923 Silver Peace Dollar presented by the Alumni Association of Westernport High School and financial statements for the town of Westernport.
• The first graduation was held in the gymnasium on June 25, 1923.
• In the late 1930s, the original building’s left side was expanded, and a cafeteria kitchen was added.
• Hammond Street Elementary students in April 1958 moved to the building, which was renamed Westernport Elementary School.
• The school in late 2001 adopted the calico cat as its mascot. School staff and students at the time lobbied for the animal to be a state symbol, and on Oct. 1 that year, the calico became Maryland’s official cat.
Westernport Mayor Judy Hamilton attended school in the building, followed by her three children and today a grandchild.
Hamilton is also a past PTA president of the school.
She recalled her fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Willeda Mosser.
“She made every student in her classroom feel important,” Hamilton said.
“Our school is the heart of the community,” she said. “We need to support our school.”
Hamilton and Luke Mayor Ed Clemons said they often hear from folks who are pondering a move to the area and want to know more about the school.
“This school attracts people,” Clemons said. “It’s the best community in the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.